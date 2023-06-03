The large scale Castle Creek sheep enterprise at Euroa in North-East Victoria is expected to attract a lot of buyer interest.
The Castle Creek operation is available walk-in walk-out, including its sheep flock, across its 1456 hectare (3598 acre) holding, with 94 per cent considerable arable country.
As well as running a well known prime lamb operation, Castle Creek also has a well established winter cropping program.
Castle Creek is for sale through CBRE by expressions of interest closing on July 5.
Agents said the aggregation has high quality operational infrastructure and there has been a big investment in soil heath.
Buyers have been told of the Goulburn Valley's ideal climate and diverse soil types.
"Rarely does a property of this calibre become available in such a coveted location," CBRE agent Shane McIntyre said.
Castle Creek's diverse mixed farming operation has combined sheep meat and cropping based on fertile, improved soils and reliable rainfall of around 650mm.
The farm aggregation is 10 minutes from Euroa and about two hours from Melbourne.
Agents say the pastures are thriving, fences are well maintained, water is well provided and working facilities are "state-of-the-art".
Castle Creek is for sale via a two-stage expression of interest campaign, as a whole or in four lots, closing on July 5.
Buyers have been told Castle Creek can be bought walk-in-walk-out including the existing inventory of plant and equipment and the entire sheep flock.
Alternatively, buyers could opt for a bare land purchase, agents said.
The four lots are Castle Creek North 478ha (1181 acres), Castle Creek South 327ha (808 acres), Woods 395ha (976 acres) and Skinners 256ha (633 acres).
For more information contact Shane McIntyre from CBRE on 0429 557070 or Matt Childs on 0418 512494.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
