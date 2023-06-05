Agriculture photos of newborn livestock and picturesque rural settings feature in this week's Social Media Snapshot.
Gippsland photographer Adrienne Bicknell captured a photo of a Speckle Park cow and its calf at Baw Baw Speckle Park near Yarragon recently.
"A sassy mumma proudly shows off her latest heifer calf," Ms Bicknell said.
Croxton East farmer, photographer and author Tracey Kruger said lambing was in full swing on her western Victorian farm after she snapped a photo of a newborn lamb.
"So many beautiful little faces around the lambing paddocks this week," Ms Kruger said.
Another western Victorian photographer and farmer, Bindi Whitehead, is also features with a drone shot of the Penshurst Wetland Gardens.
Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
