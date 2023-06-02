An interstate feedlotter which had not bought cattle from Yea in more than 18 months helped strengthen demand for feeder steers at Yea's monthly store sale on Friday.
Agents yarded about 1400 cattle at the June store sale, one week after an almost 3000-head feature spring-drop weaner sale at the same complex.
Elders Yea livestock manager Jamie Quinlan said he was surprised by the amount of competition for cattle.
"We were happy with how the sale went," he said.
"Our heavier Angus feeder steers made between 350-400 cents a kilogram and weighed 380-500 kilograms, while the coloured feeder steers sold for 300c/kg.
"We had a run of spring-drop weaner steer calves, 340-220kg, and the heavier end were 370-420c/kg and then the lighter end of them were anywhere from 400-460c/kg."
Among the prominent buyers was Ben Davies, Thomas Foods International, who bought more than 160 cattle for the company's Iranda Feedlot at Tintinara, SA.
"TFI haven't been at Yea for more than 18 months," Mr Quinlan said.
"Ben was buying Angus and Black Baldy steers, 350-460kg, to feed straight away as well as half a load of cattle, 300-330kg, to background.
"Between TFI and commission buyers Campbell Ross and Duncan Brown, they were our major buyers."
Elders Mildura was also a prominent buyer, purchasing a run of feeder cattle 360-420kg, while Jon Sutherland, Elders Kilmore, bought cattle weighing about 320kg for a client in southern Queensland.
Peter Ingham, Murrindindi, sold 30 Angus steers, 467kg, for $1740 a head or 373c/kg.
Mr Ingham also sold three pens of weaner cattle, including 22 steers, 307kg, for $1120, 25 steers, 273kg, for $1060 and 14 steers, 253kg, for $990.
Morningside, Wahring, sold 21 European Union-accredited Angus feeder steers, 431kg, for $1690 or 392kg to TFI, as well as also sold 18 steers, 387kg, for $1450 or 374c/kg.
The same vendor also sold 26 weaner steers, 256kg, for $1070 or 417c/kg and 30 steers, 215kg, for $950 or 441c/kg as well as including 20 heifers, 420kg, for $1450 or 345c/kg and 14 heifers, 373kg, for $1180 or 316c/kg.
GD Sheahan, Moyhu, sold his annual draft of weaner steers, including 20 steers, 333kg, for $1270 or 382c/kg, 25 steers, 299kg, for $1100 or 367c/kg and 13 steers, 261kg, for $1000 or 381c/kg.
Airwire Pty Ltd, Highlands, sold 26 steers, 230kg, for $1000 or 433c/kg.
Broome International, Pyalong, sold 15 steers, 361kg, for $1430 or 396c/kg and 17 steers, 285kg, for $1220 or 427c/kg.
"I would describe the sale as being firm, if not a fraction better, compared to prices we've seen in the last week," Mr Quinlan said.
"There was certainly more interest on the heavier end of cattle, as well as the heifers."
Nutrien Yea branch manager Chris Pollard said cattle prices were on par with recent sales.
"The grown steers were tough enough but the steer weaners sold to rates similar to what we saw last week," he said.
"Heifer prices stood up reasonably well, and were dearer compared to our weaner sale last week."
Kaldera Holdings sold 16 Hereford steers, 493kg, for $1450 or 294c/kg.
John Marks sold 10 Angus steers, 367kg, for $1330 or 362c/kg.
Scanlon Angus sold 17 Angus steers, 324kg, for $1200 or 370c/kg.
Larkfield Pastoral sold 14 Angus-cross heifers, 423kg, for $1500 or 354c/kg.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
