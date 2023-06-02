Stock & Land
Yea June cattle sale backed by Elders, SA feedlot and volume buyers

Three buyers at Yea included Les Seeley, Everitt Seeley & Bennetts, Pakenham, Mick Curtis, Rodwells, Euroa, and Bruce Elliott, Elders, Yea. Picture supplied
An interstate feedlotter which had not bought cattle from Yea in more than 18 months helped strengthen demand for feeder steers at Yea's monthly store sale on Friday.

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

