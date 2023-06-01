Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Mortlake store cattle prices fall as fewer weaners hit the market

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated June 1 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Large runs of Friesian and crossbred cattle caused cattle prices to ease at Mortlake on Thursday in a market dominated by western district restockers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.