Large runs of Friesian and crossbred cattle caused cattle prices to ease at Mortlake on Thursday in a market dominated by western district restockers.
Agents yarded about 1570 cattle for the first winter sale where fewer lines of well-bred cattle were sold compared to the last autumn market in May.
Mortlake Agents' Association president Jack Hickey said the sale followed similar price trends reported at other saleyards across the eastern seaboard in recent weeks.
"It was cheaper on most pens of cattle, but then there were some weaner cattle where prices were decent," he said.
We had some cattle Angus and Black Baldy weaners in from South Boorook and those prices were close to firm to a fraction easier, selling up to 442 cents a kilogram.
"The offering was not as good compared to our last sale, but we did have a big run of crossbred and secondary cattle and they really affected the market."
Mr Hickey said a decline in competition from outside the region also caused prices to ease.
"We had a Pakenham agent there, as well as an agent from Corryong and one agent buying for South Australia, but the bulk of cattle were bought by local restockers," he said.
"The heifer job was very tough because there wasn't a lot of confidence due to several other factors."
Western Victoria Livestock Exchange data shows 51 grown heifers averaged 292c/kg or $1189, while 150 grown steers averaged 239c/kg or $1188.
About 170 Weaner heifers averaged 248c/kg or $666, while 303 weaner steers averaged 318c/kg or $884.
Account Colden Park sold the dearest pen of cows and calves, with six cows with calves at foot knocked down for $2350 to a purchaser via Southern Grampians Livestock.
Among the feature drafts of the sale was a consignment of Angus and Angus/Hereford-cross steers sold by South Boorook Pty Ltd. The draft included 16 steers, 285kg, which made 442c/kg or $1259.
Thirteen steers, 246kg, made 400c/kg or $984, 16 steers, 307kg, made 444c/kg or $1363 and 10 steers, 247kg, made 428c/kg or $1057.
P & P Habersberger, trading as Dalvui, sold 11 Angus pregnancy-tested-in-calf mixed aged cows for $1690, 15 Murray Grey PTIC cows for $1550 and 17 Murray Grey cows for $1550.
Tooley Pastoral sold 11 grown Angus steers, 377kg, for 350c/kg or $1319.
The Rises sold 10 Angus weaner heifers, 243kg, for 300c/kg or $735 and five heifers, 226kg, for 314c/kg or $709.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
