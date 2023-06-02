Stock & Land
Coledale Poll Dorset bought by Xavier Burton from Glen West

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
June 3 2023 - 7:00am
New Coledale Poll Dorset stud principal Xavier Burton with outgoing stud principal Wallace Binnie at Bungeet West. The Binnie family started the stud in 1969. Picture supplied
Coledale Poll Dorset stud will change hands after 55 years in 2024 after its outgoing principals struck an agreement with an up-and-coming young stud breeder to take over the reins.

