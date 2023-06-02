Coledale Poll Dorset stud will change hands after 55 years in 2024 after its outgoing principals struck an agreement with an up-and-coming young stud breeder to take over the reins.
Coledale Poll Dorset stud principals Wallace and Sue Binnie have sold the majority of their breeding ewes to Glenrowan West stud breeder Xavier Burton, six months after the veteran breeders announced they would exit the stud game.
The Binnies, who will hold their final on-property ram sale in September, said the momentous occasion marked the end of an era for the family who started the stud in 1969.
"We're really happy for Xavier because he's a very enthusiastic young breeder," Mr Binnie said.
"We like living here and we're very comfortable, but we need to move to town just purely as we get older.
"If something happens to me, I don't want my wife left out here in the country on her own."
The Binnies said they would remain living on their 375-hectare Bungeet West farm until the September sale.
"The farm will be sold one day, but at this stage we will have our last annual sale and after that we will see how we feel," Mr Binnie said.
Under the deal, Mr Burton has bought 400 joined Poll Dorset ewes and with the option to use the Coledale prefix following the September sale.
Ninety ewes were also sold to an undisclosed breeder in NSW.
"There are not enough young people interested in seedstock breeding and I'm just hopeful our clients will continue to support Xavier in his production sale in 2024," Mr Binnie said.
"The stud has only moved from here to Glenrowan West so that's only a distance of 35 kilometres."
Mr Burton's association with the Binnie family started in 2018 when he purchased a selection of foundation ewes from Coledale to start his stud, Glen West studs.
The Hampshire Down and Poll Dorset stud was also built up with ewes from the Yaralla dispersal in 2018, and 120 ewes from the Fletrim stud sale at Violet Town in 2019.
"When I bought my first ewes from Wallace and Sue back in 2018, they generously gave me a ram for free to help and encourage me as a young fella," Mr Burton said.
He said a big advantage over the acquisition was the new location for the stud at Glenrowan West, which meant long-term clients could continue to buy Poll Dorsets "only up the road".
"The client based for Coledale is made up of local people and we want to keep the style of the sheep the same so we hope to maintain the clientele," Mr Burton said.
"I've encouraged the continued guidance of the Binnie family and I hope their mentorship will help me develop the stud as I take it on."
Mr Burton said he would use an embryo transfer program in the stud as a "powerful tool" to make the flock more genetically competitive.
"Whether Coledale eventually absorbs the name for the Poll Dorsets in the GlenWest stud is yet to be decided, but the name will remain and I'll continue the hard work of the Binnie family," Mr Burton said.
The last Binnie family sale on September 28 will include 110-120 Poll Dorset rams and 150 young ewes.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
