Cobden-Terang Road work is expected to be completed by mid-year.

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
May 30 2023 - 4:00pm
More than $20 million has been set aside to repair roads damaged by floods and extreme rainfall in the south-west.

THE Department of Transport says $4 million of works on the Cobden-Terang Road are part of 245km of roads being repaired around the region.

