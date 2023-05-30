Heifer prices exceeded expectations at Kyneton's annual spring-drop weaner and store sale, with agents saying it was again a "buyers' market".
Elders Kyneton livestock auctioneer Dean Coxon said the sale tracked where agents expected it to be.
Agents yarded 1087 head of steers, heifers, cows and pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers.
"I think we are paying a price for how good it was - it was too good, for too long," Mr Coxon said.
"The steer sale was exactly where it has been but I actually thought our heifers were a lot better than expectations.
"We feared the worst on the heifers but they could have been $150 a head dearer than what we had anticipated, especially those well-bred, black, weaned cattle."
A large draft went to Barham, on the Murray River, to Pental Island and to northern orders.
"They were getting them out of the winter, that's probably the best spot for them to go," he said.
"It was good to see them go that way, at a little bit better rates than perhaps we had forecast."
He estimated steers sold for between 300-380 cents a kilogram, with the occassional pen at 400c/kg while heifers sold for 300-360c/kg.
"It would have nice to have seen another $100-150 a head on the steers, but that's just where the market is," he said.
Mr Coxon said he felt the market had reached a bottom.
"It's an interesting time, as to where it's all going to go," he said.
McGrath Rodwells Livestock Kyneton auctioneer Kieran McGrath said the market was coming back, with cattle selling at firm rates "on the current conditions.
"I thought the yearling steers were certainly cheaper, I thought the steer weaners sold very well and the heifer job was very solid," he said.
"The joined female job was tough enough."
A number of pens of joined females were passed in, by auctioneers.
Mr McGrath said he felt the tough going on the joined females was down to "media hype.
"They are telling us its not going to rain, we are going to have a La Nina, but the season looks pretty good in the south-east of Australia and it's a great opportunity to buy cattle, I would have thought."
Albury, NSW commission buyer Duncan Brown and Elders Yea livestock agent, Jamie Quinlan, were active on the early lanes of a small number of heavier steers.
Mr Brown then bought heifers.
Agents from Kilmore, Ararat and Euroa and locals joined them at the rail.
"A good crowd turned up, obviously there were a lot of lookers to see what's happening and a few got a realisation as to where the job really is," Mr McGrath said.
"If you can pay for, and feed, cattle at the moment they are very good buying."
Amy Rush, Rush Brothers, Malmsbury, said the property put 74 head of steers and heifers into the sale, "they had to go - but a few more dollars would be nice," she said.
"We can't keep that many over winter."
Andrew Green, Bennelong Ag, travelled from Swan Hill to Kyneton, to pick up heifers for restocking.
"They are well-bred and a lower price than last year - that sort of helps," Mr Green said.
He picked up a draft of 64 heifers.
"We are restocking, my sale agent (Elders Dean Coxon) is here and Kyneton is a good sale with some quality cattle."
Michelle Dicks, Mingela Pastoral, Drummond, said she had consigned 39 head of pregnancy- tested-in-calf heifers.
"They're home-bred heifers, set for this sale," she said.
Treggarron sold 9 Barwidgee-blood steers, 474kg, for $1450 or 305c/kg.
Their seconds, 428kg, sold for $1360 or 317c/kg.
J Hannagan sold nine Barwidgee-blood steers, 476kg, for $1500 or 315c/kg.
Rush Bros sold its first pen of 13 Adameluca-blood steers, 313kg, for $1140 or 364c/kg.
Their seconds, 28, av 277kg, sold for $940 or 339c/kg.
Wendy Coxon sold 10 Adameluca-blood steers 305kg, for $1020 or 334c/kg.
She also sold 10 steers, 346kg, for $1280 or 369c/kg.
PC and MD Bruton sold 19 Adameluca-blood steers 340kg, for $1360 or 400c/kg.
A Hauke sold 14 Weemalah-blood steers 275kg, for $940 or 341c/kg.
Cushions Corporation sold 27 Landfall-blood steers, 271kg, for $1000 or 369c/kg.
Maylands sold 14 Banquet-blood steers, 247kg, for $1040 or 421c/kg.
J and M Dunn sold 15 Adameluca-blood steers, 271kg, for $960 or 354c/kg.
P Gooch sold 11 Glendan Park-blood Poll Hereford steers, 330kg, for $950 or 287c/kg and further 10, 283kg, for $910 or 321c/kg.
B and S Griffiths sold 8 Beckenham-blood steers 365kg, for $1270 or 347c/kg.
Dorothy Murray sold 9 Adameluca-blood steers, 272kg, for $880 or 323c/kg.
Maylands sold 14 Banquet-blood steers, 247kg, for $1040 or 421c/kg.
J and M Dunn sold 15 Adameluca-blood steers, 271kg, for $960 or 354c/kg.
J Bourke sold 15 Adameluca-blood steers, 286kg, for $970 or 339c/kg.
HM Barty and sons sold 13 10-month old steers, out of Glendan Park cows by Adamemeluca bulls, 330kg, for $1320 or 400c/kg.
David and Sue Anderson sold seven Reiland-blood heifers, 418kg, for $1170 or 279c/kg.
Wendy Coxon sold 18 heifers, 315kg, for $1090 or 346c/kg.
Bruton sold 18 Adameluca-blood heifers, 295kg, for $1040 or 352c/kg.
Hauke sold 17 heifers, 252kg, for $820 or 325c/kg.
Maylands sold 12 heifers, 269kg, for $880 or 327c/kg.
Cushions sold 22 heifers, 250kg, for $840 or 336c/kg.
Omnizar sold 13 heifers, 312kg, for $920 or 294c/kg.
Mingela Pastoral Company sold 10 Ademeluca-blood heifers, depastured to a low-birth-weight Langi Kal Kal bull to calve from September, for $1520.
A further nine sold for $1480.
Wendy Coxon sold eight Adameluca-blood cows, depastured to an Adameluca bull, for $1160.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
