A Victorian Poll Merino stud which won a string of ribbons at an outback Queensland show has returned to the southern state to defend its title at the 2023 Australian Sheep & Wool Show.
Tamaleuca Poll Merino stud principals Kevin Crook and Danni Wilson, Ouyen, attended the Queensland State Sheep Show at Charleville, Qld, in May and walked away as one of the most successful exhibitors.
"We took 11 sheep, we won 16 broad ribbons and the lowest place any sheep was in in any class was second," Mr Crook said.
"We won grand champion Poll Merino ram and grand and reserve champion Poll Merino ewe."
READ MORE:
The pair went on to claim supreme exhibit of the show, marking their second-consecutive year touring Queensland after they visited Cunnamulla, Qld, in 2022.
"The main reason we went was because of the ASWS at Bendigo," Mr Crook said.
"Queenslanders have been fantastic supporters of us and normally four or five studs come down to the show each year and we thought we should repay the favour a bit and support their state sheep show."
Mr Crook said one of the aspects he loved most about the sheep show circuit was the camaraderie between Merino studs.
"The Merino industry, especially the sheep showing industry, is one big family and we've made some really good friends out of it," he said.
"Everyone is competitive on the floor but as soon as it's finished, everyone shakes hands and you're all mates."
The Tamaleuca stud was founded in 1986 and now spans 1500 stud ewes.
About 200 rams are sold each year through the stud's on-property sale, and via private treaty.
"I wanted to breed a few rams and our neighbours were keen to buy a few rams if they could source them locally and it has really just grown since then," Mr Crook said.
The stud aims to breed a dual-purpose animal, known for both its wool and meat-eating qualities.
"Over the years, I've realised that our traditional pure wool Merino sheep have changed and at the end of the day people need to be fed before they buy clothes," Mr Crook said.
"That's why's we've focused on muscle in Merino sheep since 2000 and that's more from a meat eating quality point of view as well as to have weight on sheep from an early age."
Stud clientele is spread from northern NSW through to Victoria with a large portion of rams bought by clients in the pastoral region of western NSW.
"One of the main reasons they come here is because we're in the Mallee where we have a 12-inch rainfall and life is pretty tough," Mr Crook said.
"People know our sheep perform in those conditions."
The Ouyen stud has never won a supreme sash at an agricultural show, but Mr Crook said it would be the ultimate reward.
"Last year we had a very successful show at Bendigo and we've won a lot of major championships without winning a supreme," he said.
"Everyone wants a supreme ribbon but it's very hard to do that, and while we've come close a few times, we've never actually won one.
"It would be my dream to win one."
Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.