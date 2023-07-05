Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Tamaleuca Poll Merino at Ouyen wins supreme Queensland sash

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
July 5 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamaleuca Poll Merino stud principals Danni Wilson and Kevin Crook, Ouyen, with some of their prized Merino rams. Picture supplied
Tamaleuca Poll Merino stud principals Danni Wilson and Kevin Crook, Ouyen, with some of their prized Merino rams. Picture supplied

A Victorian Poll Merino stud which won a string of ribbons at an outback Queensland show has returned to the southern state to defend its title at the 2023 Australian Sheep & Wool Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.