A TASMANIAN stud principal has taken home 22 Prime Angus lots to help kick start their new program.
Prime Angus hosted the second stage of its complete dispersal on Friday, with open days at the Warrenbayne property and the cattle going under the hammer live on AuctionsPlus.
New River Beef stud co-principal Sarah Mather, Ringarooma, Tasmania, said she and her husband Michael purchased 22 lots at Prime Angus's sale to join their herd.
They bought lots 3, 4, 8, 11, 13, 15, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 26, 28, 32, 36, 38, 39, 43, 87, 119, 120, and 121.
"We were lucky enough last October to see everything, we saw on Facebook there were stud heifers for sale so we jumped on those, we bought seven at the time and later on bought another 13," Ms Mather said.
"Then we saw that Colin was having a final dispersal so we went over earlier in the month to look at the cows and thought we may as well have a crack.
"Colin has been really good to us, very helpful and he's also a very smart man to talk to so it's been good to get his wisdom as well."
Ms Mather said they focused on buying older cows in the herd to help build their newer stud.
"We're very excited about them and thought we may as well get as many as we can, we were very picky with what we wanted, we didn't want to buy just quantity, we wanted to buy quality," she said.
"We're aiming to provide a service to commercial herds, we want a bull that will do well in a commercial situation rather than grain fed.
"Pat and Colin have done an outstanding job and they're a great team together."
Prime Angus stud principal Colin Flanagan, Warrenbayne, said his herd were headed all across Australia, and about 32 lots were going to Tasmania and King Island.
"The sale pretty much followed the way the cattle job had been going over the past four to six weeks but when you put the two sales," he said.
"You see everyone is starting to tighten their belt, a few were bidding but they had a budget.
"We're happy with the way it went, it's disappointing but it's still a bit early yet, you walk around and there's not too much left
"You just had to realise age-wise you're getting up there so you need to change the way you do things really."
He said it would be the last big sale for the stud, with the remaining 25-30 head likely to be sold privately.
The top two lots, Lot 79 and Lot 96, sold to $14,000.
Lot 79, Prime Kiwi S126, was sired by Lawsons Momentous M518 and out of Kenny's Creek Kiwi L413.
The heifer's estimated breeding values included -2.8 per cent calving ease, 5.2 kilograms birth weight, 57kg 200-day growth, 108kg 400-day weight and 143 600-day weight, as well as 8.1 square centimetres eye muscle area and 4.2pc intramuscular fat.
Lot 96, Prime Wilcoola T116, was sired by Prime Beast Mode R10 and out of Ardrossan Wilcoola J95.
Her EBVs included 0.7pc calving ease, 5.1 kilograms birth weight, 57kg 200-day growth, 105kg 400-day weight and 149kg 600-day weight, as well as 5.2 sqcm EMA and 0.6pc IMF.
Michael Glasser, Ray White, said the Prime Angus herd was high-quality, and the sale reflected a buyers' market.
"It was a buyers market, it was very much reflective of the season and what the cattle market has done in the last three months," he said.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
