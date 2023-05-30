The National Feral Cat and Fox Management co-ordinator Gillian Basnett is running a workshop on the management of the pest on farmland, in Tasmania's Tamar region.
Along with hunting wildlife, cats also spread the diseases, toxoplasmosis (toxo) and sarcosporidiosis (sarco) which have huge impacts on Tasmania's sheep industry.
It's estimated Tasmania has the highest rate of toxo in the world - the disease has been linked to lamb loss rates in some flocks of more than 50 per cent.
Ms Basnett will be joined by Landcare Tasmania and Tamar Natural Resource Management, in running the information, training and planning workshop.
"Effective feral cat management needs to be well-planned, coordinated and targeted, requiring effective collaborative partnerships between stakeholders including farmers, landholders, organisations and agencies" Ms Basnett said.
"This workshop has been designed in collaboration with Landcare Tasmania, who has been running information, training and planning workshops to assist Landcare members and groups across Tasmania to undertake feral cat management.
"The aim of day is to bring local landholders and groups together to inform them of what feral cat management tools are available in Tasmania, provide hands on training in how to use them humanely and effectively and help coordinate management of feral cats across the Tamar."
Ms Basnett said feral cats were having a devastating impact on Australia's wildlife and were responsible for 27 of the 34 native mammal extinctions, two of the 9 native bird extinctions and all of the three reptile extinctions since European settlement.
Tasmania was likely to have between 17,000 and 28,000 feral cats, not including stray or roaming pet cats.
Toxo causes premature abortions in sheep, birds, goats and even humans.
The sarco parasite, spread by cats, infects sheep and causes cysts to form in the meat making it unsaleable.
READ MORE: Tasmania's cat management failure
West Tamar Landcare group president Peter Voller will be presenting on its successful project.
Mr Voller highlighted that "predation by cats is the greatest threat to small to medium sized native animals in Tasmania.
Tamar NRM program co-ordinator Kirsten Seaver said the forum would cover off on a range of topics including: what tools were legally available for effective and humane management of cats, strategic planning and monitoring, practical demonstrations and hands on training on effective cage trapping.
Event details: https://www.tamarnrm.com.au/events for more information and registrations (essential)
The forum will be held on Friday, June 2, from 9.30am - 3.00pm, Hillwood.
