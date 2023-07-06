Stock & Land
Glenpaen Merino stud principal Rod Miller's supreme vision

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
July 6 2023 - 12:00pm
Glenpaen Merino and Poll Merino stud principal Rod Miller, Brimpaen, with some of his prized stud rams in western Victoria. Picture supplied
Western district Merino breeder Rod Miller is set to vie for a third-consecutive breed title at the 2023 Australian Sheep & Wool Show in July when he competes against Australia's best sheep studs.

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

