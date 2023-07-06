Western district Merino breeder Rod Miller is set to vie for a third-consecutive breed title at the 2023 Australian Sheep & Wool Show in July when he competes against Australia's best sheep studs.
The Glenpaen Merino and Poll Merino stud principal won supreme champion at the 2019 show and after a two-year COVID hiatus, returned to the winner's podium last year to claim grand champion sash.
"It gives you a bit of confidence that you're heading in the right direction with the stud because showing isn't everything, but it's a big part of running a successful stud," he said.
The second-generation farmer registered the stud with his father, Bill Miller, in 1989 and last year offered 112 rams at his on-property sale at Brimpaen.
Bill moved to the area with his two brothers to forge a partnership called The Miller Brothers in 1972.
Previously, the family had farmed on the footsteps of the Yarra Valley at Woori Yallock.
"They were shearing contractors and bought a bit of land, kept shearing and bought some more land after that," Mr Miller said.
The operation is now run by Mr Miller and his wife Sue and sons, Harry and Will.
It comprises 4500 breeding ewes, plus weaners, which means about 9000 sheep are shorn each season.
The family also run an Angus breeding herd of 80-100 cattle and grow 80-120 hectares of crops to fill their silos for feed.
"It's also a drought-proofing measure," Mr Miller, who grows mainly oats and lupines, said.
Last year, the stud sold 97 rams to record an average of $3670 after flooded roads cast doubt over the 26th annual auction 24 hours out from the spring sale.
The top-priced $14,000 ram was bought by local breeder Rod Marshall, Pomonal, while several interstate buyers were among the volume purchasers at the October sale.
"There were roads closed and we weren't sure if we should cancel the sale because people couldn't get here but in the end, clients went out of their way and that was very much appreciated," Mr Miller said.
Mr Miller said Brimpaen had an average rainfall of 600 millimetres, but a wet spring and consistent rainfall throughout autumn had paved the way for a promising second half of 2023, even if the long-term outlook indicated drier-than-usual weather patterns.
"We have plenty of sub-soil moisture after the wet October/November last year so we're not going to need a lot of rain to get wet," he said.
"Last year we had more than 700mm and that was just phenomenal, it made a huge difference."
Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
