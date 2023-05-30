Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) has released its 2023/24 price list, outlining the corporation's fees.
GMW said despite a consumer price index of 7 per cent, most typical customer bills would rise by less than inflation, with increases ranging between 2-6 percent.
GMW Business and Finance general manager Michael Gomez said he was pleased the organisation was able to keep prices below the CPI.
"It's the second consecutive year that our prices have risen below CPI, which is good news for our customers," Mr Gomez said.
"As a non-profit corporation, our pricing is structured to recover the costs of the services we provide to customers.
"We go to great lengths to ensure we are operating efficiently as a business, so it's encouraging to see these efforts translating to the prices we offer."
GMW's online pricing simulators have been updated to reflect the new financial year prices.
Mr Gomez said they were a valuable tool for customers looking to plan ahead.
The simulators help customers calculate how their fees and charges will change for the upcoming year.
They are available at www.gmwater.com.au/pricingsimulator
The 2023-24 prices mark the fourth and final year of GMW's 2020-24 Pricing Submission.
In addition to reducing operating costs, GMW's 2020/24 Pricing Submission included various changes to make things fairer and simpler for customers.
They included simplifying service point fees by treating meters the same across customer groups, introducing a single customer and water register fee and transitioning to system pricing for all water share owners.
Uniform delivery fees were introduced across all six areas of the Goulburn Murray Irrigation District.
"It has been a landmark pricing submission for us," Mr Gomez said.
"The stability in our prices is the result of the last four years of work to transform our business and provide more effective and efficient services."
Customers will receive their 2023/24 fixed charges bills from the end of July to early August.
