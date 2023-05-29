Victorian primary producers and farm workers are being urged to share what they love about all things agriculture.
South-west Victorian photographer Edwina Moutray, who spends hours each week photographing aspects of farm life, has shared a photo of Lass the Kelpie.
The photo was taken on her property at Codrington.
Central Victorian farmer and Mia Mia resident Geraldine Fasso has also been busy with the camera, snapping a photo of her pet sheep.
"He brings me so much joy," Mrs Fasso said.
Mount Mercer contributor Cameron Banks features in Social Media Snapshot this week after he managed to soak up the last rays of autumn sunshine.
"No filter required for these sunrises," Mr Banks said.
Would you like your photo featured in Stock & Land?
Send your photo via email to Bryce Eishold at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au or via Instagram.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
