Telling beef's story doesn't require reams of data: Angus conference

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
May 29 2023 - 8:00am
Woolworths beef packaging featuring producer Richard Metcalfe, who breeds Angus and Murray Grey cattle on the south coast of Western Australia.
BE more confident about the credentials of the beef industry, don't think you need reams of scientific data when speaking with Joe Public and have faith that most people like and appreciate farmers.

