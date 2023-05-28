Stock & Land
Tasmania hunting accident leaves man in hospital

By Phoebe Loomes
Updated May 28 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 1:24pm
A man suffered non life-threatening injuries during an apparent hunting accident in rural Tasmania. (James Lane/AAP PHOTOS)
A man shot in the neck during an apparent hunting accident in rural Tasmania has been flown to hospital for treatment.

