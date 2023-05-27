Four killed in regional Victoria crash as teen fights for life

A teenage girl is fighting for life as police probe a single-vehicle crash that killed four others in regional Victoria.
Emergency services remained at the scene of the crash on Wannon-Nigretta Falls Road, Bochara on Saturday evening after the car with five people on board lost control and hit a tree.
The crash was reported by a passer-by about 9.30am, police said.
Two females and two males died at the scene, and a fifth passenger was flown to The Alfred hospital, where she remains in a serious condition on Sunday morning.
The two females and two males who died in the crash are yet to be formally identified and their ages have not been confirmed by Victoria Police.
The teenage girl sustained upper body injuries in the crash.
The speed limit on Wannon-Nigretta Falls Road is 100km/h.
The crash is being investigated by detectives from the Major Collision Unit and the area remains cordoned off.
Australian Associated Press
