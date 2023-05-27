Stock & Land
Home/News

Four killed in regional Victoria crash as teen fights for life

By Cassandra Morgan and Phoebe Loomes
Updated May 28 2023 - 8:11am, first published 8:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are investigating after four people were killed when a car hit a tree in regional Victoria. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
Police are investigating after four people were killed when a car hit a tree in regional Victoria. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

A teenage girl is fighting for life as police probe a single-vehicle crash that killed four others in regional Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.