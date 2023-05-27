Not only are heritage vehicles going for a high price at the moment, the heritage number plates market is skyrocketing, with plates auctioning off for hundreds of thousands.
Lloyd Auctions' chief operations officer Lee Hames said one of their auction plates, a 3-digit Victorian '621' fetching $330,000.
Another plate going to auction this weekend is a '994' number plate that Lloyd's Auctions claim is particularly desirable due having two consecutive numbers, it's expected to sell between $350,000 to $400,000.
"We anticipate that the plate up for auction this weekend will command an even higher price," Mr Hames said.
"The heritage plate market is witnessing a significant surge, with a multitude of plates being presented at auctions and many surpassing the price of luxury vehicles.
"This trend seems to align with the nostalgia-driven appreciation seen in the classic car market over recent years."
Lloyd's Auctions advised plates with particularly desirable combinations have had a significant increase in value, rising between 20 to 50 per cent.
"It's important to note that for individuals considering selling their number plates, we are specifically referring to heritage plates with fewer than 6 digits, distinct from personalised plates," Mr Hames said.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.