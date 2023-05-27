Stock & Land
Heritage number plates selling for hundreds of thousands

Holly McGuinness
Holly McGuinness
May 27 2023 - 1:00pm
Victorian heritage plates are selling for high prices. Picture supplied
Not only are heritage vehicles going for a high price at the moment, the heritage number plates market is skyrocketing, with plates auctioning off for hundreds of thousands.

