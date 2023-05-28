Stock & Land
Home/News

New walkways fail to sell at Warrnambool saleyards auction which nets $200,000

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
May 28 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new walkways that were only installed a year ago did not sell at auction.
The new walkways that were only installed a year ago did not sell at auction.

A clearing sale selling off infrastructure from Warrnambool's closed saleyards has raised $200,000, but the recently installed walkways failed to sell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.