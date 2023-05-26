Steer prices hovered around 400 cents a kilogram at Yea, in what the spring-drop weaner sale's lead auctioneer described as a solid result.
Nutrien agents yarded 2989 head of steers and heifers at their annual spring-drop weaner sale.
It was dominated by steers, with 2094 yarded as vendors only brought forward 849 heifers from annual drops.
Steers sold to $1480 a head, with an average of $978, while heifers went for a top of $1060, to average $620/hd.
The decision to hold back heifers was justified, with Nutrien Delaney Livestock and Property auctioneer Anthony Delaney saying it was "tough result" on the females.
"It was a strong sale, considering the way things have gone," Mr Delaney said.
"It's our annual spring-drop sale and attracts repeat buyers, especially in the steer section," Mr Delaney said.
"The steers hovered around 400c/kg right from the start to the very end so I would call that a pretty solid sale.
"There were a lot of repeat vendors and buyers here - winter is on the doorstep and the spring calves have to go.
"All in all, it's not too bad a result."
READ MORE:
Albury NSW commission buyer Duncan Brown was very sparing in his purchases, largely for Ray White, Albury.
Conroy Brothers feedlot also picked up several pens.
"We see Heath at the sale every year, the sale always seems to attract the same faces to purchase the cattle," Mr Delaney said.
READ MORE:
Quality was "fantastic", considering the way the season had cut in and out, he said.
"There wasn't the weight in the cattle and probably not the bloom, but certainly there was breeding," Mr Delaney said.
"Considering nearly all the cattle had been weaned, they will really go on for them."
Ash and Deb Peters' first visit to Yea saw them buying Poll Hereford steers and heifers, for a new property, near Leongatha.
Bruce McCormack, Merrijig, only brought down the steer portion of his spring drop to Yea.
He and wife Deb sold 24 Kelly and Angus-blood steers, 266kg, for $1130 or 424ckg.
They also sold their tops, 24 steers, 310kg, for $1260 or 406c/kg.
They turned off 58 steers to the sale, retaining the heifers for breeding replacements or potential live exports out of Warrnambool.
"It is what it is, I'm happy with what I got," he said.
Barragunda property manager Adrian Oliver, Mansfield, offered 164 steers and 94 heifers, for what he said he would have liked to have made "quite a bit more per kilogram.
"They were 30-40kg lighter than last year, due to the season," he said.
"But the market will only pay what it can."
Mr Delaney said in the heifer section, producers were keeping their tops and even their seconds, due to the seasonal conditions.
"The price hasn't really encouraged them to sell and there wasn't a lot of weight in them," he said.
"Heifers became tough, right through - we haven't seen a line to see what the job is doing."
He said the market saw heifers that "didn't really fit the specifications", others were being retained to go into sales, in a few months time.
RJH Maranoa sold 30 Lawsons and Te Mania-blood steers, 368kg, for $1480 or 402c/kg.
Ballandry Nominees sold 18 Reiland-blood steers, 320kg, for $1240 or 387c/kg.
Inverugie Pastoral sold 21 Landfall, Merridale and Ireland-blood steers, 324kg, for $1330 or 410c/kg.
Inverugie also sold 19 steers, 288kg, for $1100 or 318c/kg.
DI and SI White sold 24 Prime-blood steers, 287kg, for $1090 or 379c/kg.
They also sold 27 steers, 249kg, for $940 or 377c/kg.
Barragunda sold 30 Barragunda-blood steers, 276kg, for $1150 or 416c/kg.
Clearhills sold 20 Kelly-blood steers, 269kg, for $1190 or 442c/kg.
Ancona sold 24 Anvil and Riddellvue steers, 266kg, for $1010 or 379c/kg.
PJ Howie sold 23 Kelly-blood steers, 306kg, for $1220 or 398c/kg.
SR Shaw sold 22 Barragunda and Anvil-blood steers, 282kg, for $1100 or 390c/kg.
The 4G Partnershp sold 18 Kelly-blood steers, 273kg, for $1140 or 417c/kg.
Tom Oliver sold 19 Shrublands-blood steers, 262kg, for $1100 or 419c/kg.
Molesworth Pastoral sold 27 Warruna and Claredale-blood Poll Hereford steers, 308kg, for $1210 or 392c/kg.
Molesworth's seconds, 20, av 293kg, sold for $1070 or 365c/kg.
Polloch Farms sold 15 Banquet and Lawson-blood steers, 265kg, for $1100 or 415c/kg.
G and M Pritchard, Murray Glen, sold 24 steers, 254kg, for $1100 or 433c/kg.
Clear Hills Partners sold 20 steers, 300kg, for $1190 or 396c/kg.
Most heifers sold for less than $750/hd, down to $340/hd.
Lincoln Ag sold 19 Riddellvue-blood heifers, 308kg, for $1060 or 344c/kg.
David Welton sold 21 Connamara-blood heifers, 269kg, for $900 or 334c/kg.
Polloch sold 30 Banquet and Lawson-blood heifers, 298kg, for $950 or 318c/kg.
Barragunda sold 40 heifers, 260kg, for $880 or 338c/kg.
Mark Walsh sold 24 heifers, 284kg, for $950 or 334c/kg.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.