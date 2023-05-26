Stock & Land
Yea's Nutrien spring-drop weaner sale attracts regular clilents

Updated May 26 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 12:01pm
Steer prices hovered around 400 cents a kilogram at Yea, in what the spring-drop weaner sale's lead auctioneer described as a solid result.

