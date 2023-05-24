Mornington Peninsula Shire will hold its third Food Forum in early June.
The shire is running the forum with the goal of supporting the region's food economy to gain a prosperous, resilient and regenerative future.
The event will bring together stakeholders from across the industry, including local growers, food and beverage business owners, chefs and passionate foodies to discuss key issues, opportunities and knowledge gaps facing the local food economy.
"The Food Forum is just one way Mornington Peninsula Shire is supporting the regions food economy towards a prosperous, resilient and regenerative future," mayor Steve Holland said.
"If you work in farming, food and beverage production, or are a passionate foodie. make sure you put this date in your diary.
"Our goal is to empower local growers and encouraging consumers and restauranteurs to support local whenever they can."
This year speakers will address issues of provenance, procurement and circularity, the importance of growing an environmentally and socially responsive business.
Participants will hear from keynote speakers including award winning author, radio host and expert in sustainable food systems, Alice Saslavsky; Walkley award winning author and now full-time farmer Sam Vincent; Indigenous chef and businesswoman Nornie Bero and Jake Wolki from Wolki Farms, a multi-faceted regenerative family farm and produce store in Albury, NSW.
Food writer and presenter Richard Cornish will be MC for the event, which will be held at the RACV Cape Schanck resort.
On day two of the Food Forum, participants will be taken on a tour of some of the region's most celebrated local producers for a behind the scenes experience.
Food Forum: RACV Club Resort, Cape Schanck on Tuesday June 6, 8.30am - 3pm.
Tickets: $65 for general public, $45 for MPP businesses.
Book your ticket: mornpen.vic.gov.au/foodforum
