Stock & Land
Home/News

Provenance, procurement and a circular food economy to be discussed

Updated May 25 2023 - 3:26pm, first published May 24 2023 - 2:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Food writer and presenter Richard Cornish will be MC for the event, to be held at the RACV Cape Schanck resort. Picture supplied
Food writer and presenter Richard Cornish will be MC for the event, to be held at the RACV Cape Schanck resort. Picture supplied

Mornington Peninsula Shire will hold its third Food Forum in early June.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.