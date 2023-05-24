Get your entries in for the country's most prestigious sheep and wool awards

It's that time of year again where nominations open for ACM's annual Lambition Awards.
The awards recognise the contribution from the country's most prestigious sheep and wool producers in regards to sustainability, leadership, innovation and production.
This year's categories include the Zoetis Prime Lamb Producer of the Year, Clipex Woolgrower of the Year, Marcus Oldham Flock Leader, Boehringer Ingelheim Industry Innovator and Elanco Sustainable Producer of the Year.
Stock & Land editor Joely Mitchell said applicants could either nominate themselves or someone else.
"Nominees can also nominate for as many awards as they like," she said.
"We're looking forward to getting a wide range of applicants from producers across the country."
The award winners will be announced during the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo in July.
Entries close on Thursday, June 22.
Full details on each of the awards are below, and you can scroll down to complete a nomination.
If you have any questions, please email ags.admin@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
