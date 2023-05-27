NOEL Butcher's backyard shed started life as a cubby house.
It's since become a place of storage tucked away at the bottom of the garden at his eastern Melbourne home.
It's a curious admission, given Mr Butcher photographed a book on old sheds.
Called, Old Sheds, the sold-out 2014 publication features more than 100 stunning images captured by the lifelong photographer.
"For reasons that I can't really explain, I just like taking pictures of old sheds," Mr Butcher said.
As a professional photographer for more than 40 years, the images capture those sometimes forgotten monuments littered throughout farms across Australia, structures largely made of iron and timber that pay homage to rural resourcefulness and times both good and bad.
Some appear as solid as the day they were constructed. Others look as if time and weather have been harsh minders.
Yet there is a beauty within each.
"I had no other purpose than enjoying myself and had no other reason. I often found myself driving around rural Victoria for my various clients and discovered that there are a huge number of old sheds in Victoria (and almost every other state that I have visited)," Mr Butcher said.
RELATED READING
"I would often allow a bit of extra time to get to my job, wherever it may be in rural Victoria to allow time to seek out an interesting shed.
"Often I would fire up the GPS in the car, head vaguely in the right direction for the job and take a road at random looking for sheds, relying on the GPS to get me to the job on time. I found many interesting sheds this way."
This not-so-subtle obsession grew to a point where photographer colleague and mate, Andrew Chapman, insisted the pictures be published.
The resulting hardcover, coffee table book, published through The Five Mile Press, clearly hit a chord with enthusiasts, prompting correspondence.
"I also received phonecalls, letters, e-mails from around Australia from various people saying how much they enjoyed my little book and how the old shed on their property held a swathe of good memories from their childhood, which was lovely to hear and something that I hadn't expected," Mr Butcher said.
"I learnt that there are old sheds everywhere, including suburbia, and over time I learnt that I have become a shed snob, turning my nose up at any that don't tick all the boxes for me these days."
While all copies of the book sold, his shutter/trigger finger remained itchy and Mr Butcher continued the hunt for old sheds.
"A quick look at my catalogue suggests that I have about 18,000 images tagged 'old shed' so I imagine that I would have around 400-500 previously unpublished old sheds ready for volume two," he said.
That book could see the light of day through Mr Butcher's association with the small rural publishing company, Ten Bag Press, based in Ballarat, Victoria.
"Adam McNicol, the publisher, is definitely open to the idea of a new volume but wants a decent number of words to go with it," he said.
"I just have to write them and see what happens next."
Apart from a love of old sheds, Mr Butcher's lifelong pursuit of photography has been a constant.
From receiving his first camera when he was about 10 years old (which he still has) through to becoming a photographer with The Herald newspaper for more than 20 years, he's maintained a vision of life through the lens.
He has also done freelance photography for various magazines, newspapers and corporate clients before retirement.
"Now I could concentrate on taking pictures that I want to take," he said.
There isn't one, single favourite shed within Mr Butcher's photograph collection, however, he takes pride in the composition of the shot from Bena, Victoria.
"In reality it is a picture of rolling green hills, sky, a tree, and a tiny shed," he said.
"Many of my pictures are really landscape images that happen to have a shed included in the scene."
Mr Butcher has had input to other books from Ten Bag Press including They're Racing at Manangatang, The Mallee and The Wimmera.
Ashley Walmsley is the editor of ACM's only national, fresh produce magazine, Good Fruit & Vegetables, while also covering horticulture stories for the agricultural papers and websites. He also writes the weekly, The Ringer, column in the Qld Country Life.
Ashley Walmsley is the editor of ACM's only national, fresh produce magazine, Good Fruit & Vegetables, while also covering horticulture stories for the agricultural papers and websites. He also writes the weekly, The Ringer, column in the Qld Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.