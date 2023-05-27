Stock & Land
Home/News
Photos

Noel Butcher captures charm of old sheds in photographs

Ashley Walmsley
By Ashley Walmsley
May 28 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kadnook Woolshed, near Edenhope, Victoria. Pictury by Noel Butcher
Kadnook Woolshed, near Edenhope, Victoria. Pictury by Noel Butcher

NOEL Butcher's backyard shed started life as a cubby house.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashley Walmsley

Ashley Walmsley

Editor, Good Fruit & Vegetables

Ashley Walmsley is the editor of ACM's only national, fresh produce magazine, Good Fruit & Vegetables, while also covering horticulture stories for the agricultural papers and websites. He also writes the weekly, The Ringer, column in the Qld Country Life.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.