State budget investment includes strengthening biosecurity

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated May 23 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 1:13pm
Investment into biosecurity training and quick responses have been included in this year's budget. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
The 2023-24 Victorian state budget included an investment into biosecurity, wins for alcohol producers and an additional focus on growing the agri-food sector.

