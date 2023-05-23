The 2023-24 Victorian state budget included an investment into biosecurity, wins for alcohol producers and an additional focus on growing the agri-food sector.
The budget released on Tuesday, May 23, allocated $17.5 million to improve biosecurity protections, with a key focus to ensure rapid response detection should an outbreak occur, including foot-and-mouth disease.
The funds will focus on strengthening skills, training and equipment into emergency disease detection, and an additional $3 million investment into farm safety programs across the state.
Victorian Agriculture Minister Gayle Tierney said "We're backing our world-class agriculture industry and the Victorians who rely on it, helping farmers access new markets at home and overseas and future-proofing the sector against pests and diseases."
Wine and beverage producers have also received funding in this year's budget, with the continuation of the Distillery Door grant program receiving $10 million, a match of last financial year's allocation, while the Wine to the World program will receive $5 million.
The agri-food industry is one of five industries to share in $2 billion as part of a Victorian initiative to provide investment and support in the industries futures.
Other industries include, advanced manufacturing, the clean economy, digital technologies, and health and life sciences.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
