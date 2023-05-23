The Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) has announced that Brendan Tatham has been formally appointed as its chief executive.
Mr Tatham joined the organisation as VFF interim chief executive in November last year and was successful in the permanent position after an extensive recruitment process.
Prior to his interim appointment, Mr Tatham was chief executive of meat, poultry, seafood and pet food safety regulator PrimeSafe and has previously worked in numerous roles in the public sector.
VFF President Emma Germano said Mr Tatham had brought significant experience and knowledge to the organisation and that she was glad that would continue.
"Brendan brings over 25 years of experience to the VFF from his extensive background in public health, agri-food and emergency management, having held senior leadership positions at the Victorian Department of Environment and Primary Industries and as chief executive officer at PrimeSafe," she said.
READ MORE:
Mr Tatham said he was eager to continue work that the advocacy body had to embrace the opportunities of the future.
"I'm thrilled and honoured to be asked to lead the VFF," he said.
"I'm genuinely excited about the opportunity to work with the Board, staff and members to make a difference for Victoria's agricultural industries, farmers and regional communities.
"Farmers are at the core of everything we do, and I look forward to transforming our member's needs into outcomes by utilising the fast-moving media, technology and political cycles that make up today's modern advocacy environment."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.