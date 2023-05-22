Farmers, local government and other stakeholders are working together to develop a new land and water management plan in the region.
The Goulburn Broken Catchment Management Authority (GBCMA) coordinated a workshop on Friday in Tatura to speak to stakeholders to identify objectives for a community-led plan.
GBCMA sustainable landscapes manager Carl Walters said the workshops set the scene for a plan for the Shepparton irrigation region, which stretches 500,000 hectares and goes as far east as Yarrawonga to the Murray River in the north and as far west Rochester.
He said the plan had been successfully managed over the past 30 years, and the local community was keen to make changes that catered for changes in water policy and climate change.
"Our land and water management plan is about managing the impacts on the environment and the surrounds from the fact that we've got an irrigated landscape," he said.
"irrigation is about growing more food, with less land by adding water and irrigation produces more than rain fed systems."
"This (workshop) is about setting the scene for the new land water management plan, creating the new vision and getting agreement around what are the critical attributes that support that vision,
"We want to work with the community to make sure that we have community and the organisations on board in a in some sort of agreed manner to to work together over the next 30 years."
Mr Walters said the community-led plan had a significant grassroots investment.
However, he urged that more work was always needed and called for broader stakeholder input outside the agriculture sector, like Traditional Owners and those living in smaller urban environments.
He also said it was essential to maintain a diverse product range of products in the Shepparton irrigation region, which had protected the area from economic shocks.
"Every organisation has their own vision, but the regional vision with the community is quite important and hopefully empowering, and if we can get the buy in from the broader community, then we're all batting in the same direction," he said.
"If someone also decided to change their mind about buying milk from Australia... that impact of that global change is minimised if you've got enough diversity in your system."
Mr Walters also said having a community capacity to respond to natural disasters, like the floods that ravaged the region in October last year, allowed producers to focus more on unaffected areas.
"People talked about the impact of the floods in the region and something lik 86,000 acres of cropping land underwater in the region, which meant there's about 200,000 hectares not flooded, so that unaffected crop is still quite productive while the rest isn't impacted on," he said.
"It's like a two-speed economy, and we also have a drainage and salinity management program that's able to protect the landscape as much as we can,
"Those systems that we've built over the years worked pretty well during the floods and allowed water to go away and not sit around for months, so some areas were able to continue to farm with a bit of confidence.
"Our plan is built on drainage access, using water effectively and building natural flow paths."
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
