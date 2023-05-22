Taking a look at the science behind paddock to plate, and in honour of International Tea Day held on Sunday, May 21, CropLife Australia invited food lovers and industry specialists to better understand food security and production.
CropLife media and communications director Elyse Denman said the day was a great opportunity to connect through casual discussions about science and how that played into food production, with Melbourne University food chemistry Associate Professor Kate Howell sharing her knowledge.
CropLife is Australia's peak industry organisation for the plant science industry, developing biotechnology and crop protection innovations to work alongside farmers and build more sustainable practices.
CropLife Australia chief executive Matthew Cossey said tea had a particularly interesting importance, mentioning nearly three billion cups were consumed across the world each day.
"Obviously coming from the plant science industry, all crops are pretty important to [CropLife] and tea for me is also a very personal one," Mr Cossey said.
"It sort of highlights to us the importance of where we are in our modern culture with regards to food, to the challenges we have and the history that means that we get to sit here and enjoy everything we're eating and drinking, which has a basis in science.
"And so for an industry like ours we get to occasionally take pause and then take a moment to connect with people who are probably more focused at the other end, rather than in the paddock where a farmer is."
The day itself stood to rebuild the disconnect from modern consumers, to better understand farming and agriculture from its roots.
"We're in a very special point in humanity when never before have so many people on the planet relied on so few to feed us, and here in Australia, it's less than half of one per cent of people who produce the front end of everything we consume and drink," Mr Cosser said.
"The next revolution in agriculture is going to be a huge one.
"We've got to produce over the next 30 to 40 years as much food as we've produced since the beginning of humanity to meet the food and nutritional requirements of a very large global population, and even more important than that, we've got to do it more sustainably than we have ever done it."
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
