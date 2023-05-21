A state-of-the-art prototype truck will get the wheels rolling on Warrnambool's $24 million nation-leading hydrogen research project.
It's a major milestone for the team of researchers at Deakin University's Hycel Hub who will now be able to step out of the lab and onto the road with a state-of-the-art, hydrogen-powered prime mover.
The Kenworth T680 is just one of 10 prototype fuel cell electric vehicles in existence and will be used to develop zero-emissions solutions for the domestic heavy haulage market in partnership with PACCAR Australia.
Deputy research director associate professor Michael Pereira said the industry-led research collaboration would be "critical".
"Partnering with PACCAR Australia means our team has direct, hands-on access to the T680 to familiarise ourselves with its operability," he said.
"This hardware is critical to complementing our lab work. From here, we are developing state-of-the-art computer simulation models to predict the hydrogen fuel cell system and powertrain demands for Australia's unique freight haulage conditions.
"Specifically, we're addressing the Australian transport sector's demands to deliver more payload per truck over longer distances, when compared to other places in the world."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
