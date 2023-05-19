Stock & Land
Sunny Ridge Strawberry Farm founders have repurchased the farm

May 19 2023 - 12:26pm
Rocky Creek Strawberry Farm owners Mick and Matt Gallace have just re-purchased Sunny Ridge Strawberry Farm after six years away. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Sunny Ridge Strawberry Farm has been reacquired by it's fourth generation founding farmers, the Gallace family, after a six year hiatus from the farm.

