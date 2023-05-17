7 ways to automate your daily life

Here are seven aspects of your life that can easily be automated. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

How often do you hear other people say that they "just don't have time" for something they would really like to do? "I wish I had more time for ..." is another common formulation. I'll bet you use some variation of these expressions yourself from time to time.

Of course, I'm guilty of it as well. We all are. We all have things we swear we would do if only we weren't so busy. It could be a former hobby that you have stopped pursuing-or a brand new one that you've always wanted to try. Maybe you'd like to learn a foreign language or take oil painting lessons. Perhaps you have a mind to volunteer at an animal shelter or food bank.

Whatever the case may be, you can almost certainly find ways to create more spare time for yourself. Where there's a will there's a way, as they say. The constant rapid progress of digital technology, while frightening in some respects, makes it possible for us to remove a lot of the legwork from our daily routines.

Which brings me to the point: automation. Today, the term "automation" is associated with advanced technology a la self-driving vehicles and internet tools that compare dozens of freight quotes in seconds. But automation is nothing new. It goes way back. The pendulum clock, a 17th century invention, is an example of automation. The industrial revolution was based entirely on automation.

The whole point of automation is to increase efficiency and make tasks easier for humans to perform. Exploiting modern technological innovation is a sure-fire way to free up time so that you can indulge in activities that you find personally fulfilling (watching TikTok videos doesn't count).

In our brave new digital world, automation is everywhere. Here are seven aspects of your life that can easily be automated so that you no longer have an excuse not to go for that jog, read that book, plant that garden, fly that kite, and so on.

Groceries

There's no longer any need to actually go grocery shopping. If you like going to the supermarket, fine, but you're surely in the minority on that one. Most people, myself included, dread grocery shopping. Fortunately there are numerous stores and apps that allow you to automate this time-wasting chore. You can order all the food you need online and have it delivered to your doorstep. Let's say you live in Melbourne. Search courier Victoria to find a grocery delivery service that suits your needs.

Calendar

Your phone, assuming it's a smartphone, came with a calendar already installed. Do you use it? If you don't, you should start. It's a simple way to keep track of everything: appointments, meetings, events, and whatever else you have to note down. Best of all, once you mark something in your digital calendar, you never have to think about it again, because your calendar will automatically remind you of the date and time. You should also take advantage of digital notepads and other apps that help you organise your daily schedule.

Bills

Just as there's no reason to do your grocery shopping the old-fashioned way, so there's no longer any compelling reason to physically pay your bills-the operative word there being "physically" (sadly they still must be paid). Bills are perfectly capable of paying themselves nowadays. All you have to do is opt out of paper billing and set up your account so that it automatically pays your bills on a specified date at a specified time. Do this for your banking, utilities, credit cards, rent, mortgage, etc.

Healthcare

Telemedicine saw a massive surge in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic is officially over, but telemedicine is sure to expand as patients around the world embrace its convenience.

Why drive to the doctor's office and sit in the waiting room for half an hour when you don't have to? For mild conditions that are easily treated, a quick video call with your doctor is sufficient.

On that note, be sure to automate your prescriptions by downloading your chemist's mobile app which enables you to refill prescriptions and have them delivered to your home in no time.

There's a good chance your healthcare provider also has an app in which you can view details regarding past and future appointments, prescriptions, test results, and more.

Email

Email was designed to make sorting through your mail a less laborious and time-consuming process. Indeed, it's the automated form of mail. But email can also be automated, and it ought to be.

This is especially true of your work email. All day long messages are materialising in your inbox. Many of them are unimportant. The result is a ton of digital clutter which makes it more difficult for you to identify and give your attention to the emails you need to prioritise. Email providers offer loads of services and functions that most people aren't even aware of. Begin by implementing some filters and go from there.

Shipping

Remember the days when you were obliged to visit the post office every time you wanted to ship a parcel or package? They're long gone. Most courier companies are happy to send a driver to your home to collect the package. This can save you an enormous amount of time if you're someone who, for whatever reason, regularly sends goods through the post.

Just make sure you do a good job boxing them up, as drivers may refuse to accept an improperly packaged item. Also, don't forget to shop around online for the best quote. It only takes a few minutes.

Entertainment

Books, music, and films have all been thoroughly automated. Streaming your music and films is a great way to save time and space. The same goes for using an e-reader to read books.