The lamb market has been in wobbly territory over the past few weeks.
It comes amid a period of heightened economic uncertainty, with overseas meat sales slowing at a significant pace.
Producers will be hoping for some reassurance that the market will stabilise, but processors are struggling for smoother waters themselves.
Factors such as man-power issues and a big uptick in production costs are now a new equation daily for processors.
There had been an undercurrent of thought that prices may settle around 650 cents a kilogram carcase weight, but this hasn't happened.
Lamb kill numbers have increased 70 per cent week-on-week to 178,275 head.
At the Wagga Wagga, NSW, lamb market last Thursday, rates for both trade and export lambs buckled $15-$20 a head, with some sales of extra-heavy lamb $25 cheaper, despite tightening supplies of well-finished lambs in southern markets.
Heavy export lambs averaged 660c/kg.
In both Victoria and NSW a considerable amount of contract lambs are still in the system and from all reports most of these lambs will be finished being processed by the end of May.
The end of contract lambs may increase major processor competition at the saleyard, which has a knock-on effect at weekly prime markets.
This week has seen another slump in price trends, with lamb prices retreating further in opening sales on Monday, spurred on by plainer lambs.
At Bendigo the National Livestock Reporting Service said the market came under pressure with six processors not in attendance.
There was a cut to supply with just 9200 lambs and 2500 sheep offered.
On average values over most weights and grades slipped $10-$25.
While the consensus among buyers and agents is that prices will continue to weaken assuming supplies remain high direct to processors.
Trade lambs 20-24kg sold from $72-$152, averaging 580-630c/kg.
Heavy lambs were hard hit with prices tumbling anywhere from $15-$25 and averaged 647c/kg.
The mutton sale slumped $30-$50.
Its woes largely stem from weak demand from overseas.
Heavy mutton averaged 280-308c/kg.
Trade sheep averaged 311c/kg.
Ballarat lamb numbers more than halved with just 16,788 lambs and 5742 sheep offered.
The improved quality lifted domestic demand, while the export scene remains sluggish in general.
Heavy trade lambs sold up to $5 dearer and made between $149-$180, while extra-heavy lambs averaged 690c/kg, reaching a top price of $240.
Merino ewe mutton sold $5-$12 lower while big, heavy crossbred ewes sold $4 easier to average 355c/kg.
