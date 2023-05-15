Bellaspur Angus has described Riddellvue's top-priced female as nothing short of "special" for her beauty and pedigree.
Riddellvue stud principal Ian Bates said he thought it was a great result and the cows went to strong programs.
He said the top-priced cow Lot 5, Riddellvue Lowan S116, stood out to him and each person that viewed her before the sale.
The cow's April 2023 TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation estimated breeding values included +5.0 kilograms birth weight, +57kg 200-day weight, +100kg 400-day weight, +139kg 600-day weight, as well as +5.3 square centimetres eye muscle area and +2.8 per cent intramuscular fats.
She was sired by Murdeduke Quarterback Q011 and out of Anvil Lowan P110.
"She was rated pretty high in my books and by everybody that looked at her," Mr Bates said.
"She was picked out by several people that she was the best female there.
"She was just very well put together, and she's got a pretty good number set, she ticks all the boxes.
"It was just a great result for the first time and I think it'll be on the calendar every year, I wanted to thank everyone for their support."
READ MORE:
Mr Bates said he aimed for longevity and phenotypically-correct cows that would last.
He said the top buyer, Bellaspur Angus, were first-time buyers along with Leppington Pastoral and Paragon Pastoral Company were also new buyers.
Bellsapur Angus stud principal Brenton Sessions bought Lot 5 and said he knew immediately that she would make a great addition to his stud.
"She was a beautiful, pedigreed, outstanding individual," he said.
"It was pretty clear decision for us and we've had success with the old Anvil blood.
"She'll just go in with the mob but we're just happy to have her in there, she's a class individual, hopefully down the track she breeds something pretty special.
"We breed for a balanced animal that's got longevity, doing ability, fundamentals of profitability that will survive in a commercial environment and breed annually."
Elders livestock agent Jenni O'Sullivan said the stud was fairly new and hosted two bull sales annually for the past couple of years.
"There were four people that bought three so there were a number of people with multiple buys," she said.
"It was an online only sale but people did have the opportunity to view them on sale day, and there was a number of people that came on the day to check them out which was a good sign."
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.