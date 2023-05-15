Stock & Land
Riddellvue Angus, Markwood, sells well for its first female sale

Rachel Simmonds
Rachel Simmonds
Updated May 15 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 2:30pm
Brenton Sessions, Bellaspur Angus, and Ian Bates, Riddellvue Angus, with the top-priced female, Lot 5, Riddellvue Lowan S116. Picture supplied
*20 of 28 females sold to $7000, av $3688

Bellaspur Angus has described Riddellvue's top-priced female as nothing short of "special" for her beauty and pedigree.

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land.

