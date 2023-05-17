Stock & Land
Home/News

A Black Diamond calf champion has topped its sale at Macorna

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
May 17 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Black Diamond has sold its calf champion to Epic Speckle Park stud, Penola, SA. Picture supplied
Black Diamond has sold its calf champion to Epic Speckle Park stud, Penola, SA. Picture supplied

*24 of 25 bulls sold to $10,000, av $6542

*29 of 30 females sold to $13,000 (twice), av $7103

BLACK Diamond Speckle Park's calf champion female has topped its annual sale after impressing at the Sydney Royal Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.