A peak industry body for Australian flower growers, Flower Industry Australia (FIA) has called for importers of cut flowers and foliage to be included in a national biosecurity levy.
The call comes following the federal budgets release, and without the levy FIA chief executive Anna Jabour said the industry faced significant biosecurity risks associated with imported flowers.
"Currently, flower importers do not pay into a specific biosecurity levy in Australia, despite the fact that cut flowers and foliage are the highest risk pest pathway and have introduced exotic pests and diseases," Ms Jabour said.
"A biosecurity levy for cut flower and foliage imports would ensure that importers contribute to the cost of protecting the Australian agricultural industry and environment.
"Flower importers currently contribute nothing and have received continuous kickbacks from government to support them including the introduction of multiple free trade agreements.
"A biosecurity levy that includes cut flower and foliage importers would be an important first step."
The FIA firmly believes the industry is valuable to the Australian economy, with over $350 million worth of cut flora produced locally each year.
They're asking the federal government to work closely with industry stakeholders to ensure the levy would be effective, sustainable and support the ongoing growth of the Australian flower industry.
"We estimate at least four exotic pests have already come into the country on cut flowers and foliage including the russian wheat aphid, silverleaf whitefly, western flower thrip and serpentine leaf miner with no repercussions for importers," Ms Jabour said.
"Xylella is a huge concern for the entire agriculture industry as it can be carried on cut flowers and foliage and would have an estimated $1.2 billion - $11.1 billion hit on the local agriculture if it were to come into our country.
"To date, growers are left with the financial effects of damaged crops and have sole responsibility of managing the pests that are already on our shores as a direct result of these incursions."
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
