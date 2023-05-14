Stock & Land
Home/News

Peter Dutton's betting ad ban doesn't go far enough: experts

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
May 14 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton warned of 'normalising gambling at a young age'. Picture by Gary Ramage.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton warned of 'normalising gambling at a young age'. Picture by Gary Ramage.

Peter Dutton's pledge to ban gambling advertising during live match broadcasts has been met with praise, though experts caution the measure doesn't go far enough.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.