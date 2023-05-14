Stock & Land
Home/News

Two famous Western District sheep farms for sale together offer lots of scale

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 15 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
A farm aggregation taking in almost 8000 acres of prized Western District grazing country is on the market. Pictures from Elders Real Estate
A farm aggregation taking in almost 8000 acres of prized Western District grazing country is on the market. Pictures from Elders Real Estate

Agents are expecting strong interest including corporate and overseas buyers for the Mondilibi farm aggregation near Mortlake in the Western District.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.