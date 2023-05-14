Agents are expecting strong interest including corporate and overseas buyers for the Mondilibi farm aggregation near Mortlake in the Western District.
The Down Ampney Corporation is today offering the aggregation across 3230 hectares (7983 acres).
The aggregation is regarded as one of the region's most productive investment scale assets suitable for both grazing and cropping.
Elders Real Estate agents also expect local farm families will be keen on the sale which is available walk-in walk-out and is being offered either as a whole or as two separate contingent assets.
They are Mondilibi and Manooka, located about 12km north of Mortlake.
Features of the aggregation include its unique scale, accommodation including the Mondilibi and Manooka homesteads, four staff residences, improvements including modern sheep and cattle handling facilities.
The sale includes the main five-stand woolshed, extensive machinery, hay, sundry shedding and workshops plus 1000 tonnes of grain storage.
The owners, a group of Melbourne investors which includes the Baillieu family and is associated with Mutual Trust, have invested heavily in pasture improvement, extensive annual fertiliser applications, redesigned paddock layouts for greater pasture utilisation and water development.
Both farms have lots of history.
Mondilibi (Flat Top Hill) was originally part of John Moffat's extensive Hopkins Hills and Chatsworth House pastoral runs from the 1850's and was also once owned by the Manifolds.
The Manooka woolshed originates from the 1850's as well.
The aggregation enjoys a diverse revenue stream via a 17,400 head composite ewe flock, in addition to the production of 830 breeders.
Another income stream may be the proposed Mount Fyans windfarm project being developed by Woolnorth Renewable for up to 81 wind turbines located north of Mortlake.
Elders state real estate manager (Vic/Riv) Nick Myer said the corporation has invested in its genetics programs, infrastructure projects, soil amelioration and pasture development, paddock layouts and laneway systems, water development and well positioned purpose-built infrastructure.
He said the investment strategy was designed to build a high-performing livestock production enterprise.
Elders manager (Camperdown) Rob Rickard said "The aggregation provides sufficient scale to be a stand-alone investment or would also provide a valuable addition to a large agricultural portfolio offering geographic diversity due to its high and reliable rainfall."
Mortlake's annual average rainfall is about 600mm.
The Monbilibi Aggregation is being offered for sale via a two-stage expressions of Interest process with the first stage closing July 5.
For more information contact the Elders' agents Nick Myer on 0427 610278 or Rob Rickard on 0407 354025.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up to receive our free twice weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.