Torie Mackinnon Girgarre Hereford stud owner swaps sea for stud.

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated May 14 2023 - 8:39am, first published 7:00am
Mother and daughter Torie and Sandy Mackinnon moved from the Mornington Peninsula to farming in Girgarre and haven't looked back since. Picture by Holly McGuinness
From cows, to hens, to humans, mothers arguably make up a portion of the backbone which rural Australia depends upon.

