From cows, to hens, to humans, mothers arguably make up a portion of the backbone which rural Australia depends upon.
Mother of three and Girgarre based Hereford stud principal Torie Mackinnon described farming as a mother as an ongoing juggling act.
"There's just so many balls in the air," Torie said.
"It is incredibly tricky, because in farming something can always pop up that's not expected," she said.
Like mothering, she's found that farming has thrown many curve balls her way, but she's incredibly passionate about her farm and family, striving to find the balance between the two, like many other farming mothers.
"It is a really, really hard balance to find and I do still struggle with it," she said.
Torie moved to Girgarre three years ago with her twin sons Charlie and Ollie (6 years), where she met now partner, dairy farmer Gus Mcdonald and his family.
Life is busy for the pair as they both run their respective farms.
"For me, it's trying to find the best beef or the best Herefords, I can find," Torie said.
"This year I did a bit of a trial, I did embryos, artificial insemination and natural mating, so, unfortunately, my calving is over a three month period, not a six week period, so it's gonna be a very busy three months.
"There'll be a lot of stress around different animals producing different calves the way that they were conceived, be that very expensive embryos from Gippsland to international semen.
"I thought if I'm really gonna have a go at raising some incredible animals, then I'd have a really good crack, but I am excited to see what the future brings for the Herefords and where they will get to."
Her own mother, Sandy Mackinnon had already moved to Girgarre and set up an Angus cattle farm prior to Torie's move and now the mother-daughter pair live at opposite ends of the same road.
"Having the support of my mum and Gus's mum is incredible," Torie said.
"It's something that you can't really put a price tag on and you can't really do anything to substitute because you can just make that phone call and they'll pop around.
"It might be that you've got a sick cow, or you've got a cow that's calving, a pump that stopped, a fence that's not working, cattle have got out or any of those things.
"So having someone just down the road is so priceless."
Torie's mum Sandy hasn't looked back since making her move to the country, about 15 years ago.
"I just love my life and it's just an added bonus to have my one and only daughter just up the road," Sandy said.
"And I have the farm setup so that I can stop and leave the cattle on the side of the paddock or that side of the farm and just lock things up, put the dogs in their yards and go straight up [to Torie]."
Sandy's advice to other mothers is to let their children feel country freedom and experience life on their terms, within reason.
"Try not to interfere and let your child work it out, I mean, we're so wise and we know what might happen," she said.
"You know, they'll crawl before they walk, and I think it makes them stronger."
Torie herself had seen a big change in her eldest sons, Charlie and Ollie since moving to the country from Sorrento, with the firm belief it was better in more ways than one.
"The thing I find most fulfilling is I guess, seeing the boys really, really happy and what I perceive as them being happy has changed after moving into a rural setting," she said.
"I look at the big picture and it's because they're busy riding motorbikes after school, they're helping in the dairy, trying to help me round cows or put them through the yard.
"So, for them, that's everyday life, but going to a friend's house with a packet of Arnotts biscuits is now so exciting"
"That difference would be how free they are, and I guess how well adjusted they are in society, the schools up here are developing citizens, they're not just developing students."
Her own development journey into farm life wasn't particularly straight forward either, she said her first cattle auction was freezing cold and included now almost one year old son, Jack, strapped to her in a baby carrier.
"I found that I was the only female and no one would speak to me, no one would give me the time of day when I first went into this auction," she said.
"I remember walking past this man and I was like, oh, could you tell me where this lot is? And he said, No idea, and just kept walking, so I was like, oh, okay, thanks so much for that.
"And it is that cliche male farmer and the female doesn't really know, but I guess it really builds the connection and we now stay in contact and after a couple of hours of him sort of watching me asking him questions, he must have gathered that I had some idea of what I was doing.
"But I think being a female and being able to just put your life skills to work, just your natural mothering instinct, with your cattle education to be able to detect that you just feel that [a cow is] not okay."
For other mums who have either just moved to a rural setting, or still struggling to settle in, Torie suggested getting out of their comfort zone to get more comfortable.
"Country life is isolating, but when you're in a rural community, get involved, and it can be involvement in any way, shape, or form," she said.
"Don't look at the smaller things and think, oh, that's really not me, because that's where you will find your tribe.
"Have a look at what's in your community, look at sporting clubs and try and get involved in a local playgroup.
"There's so many different ways you can get involved in a rural community and you don't be afraid to reach out."
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
