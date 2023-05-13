A unique retreat in Naringal for grieving families has had an overwhelming response, attracting interest from across the nation.
Bereaved families have travelled from regional Victoria and Melbourne to stay at the Australian-first retreat Forever Held which provides short-term accommodation at no cost.
The retreat was a long-held "impossible dream" of founders Hayden and Sheree Ballinger who experienced the heartache of five miscarriages before losing their son Jamin at 18 weeks.
They wanted to create a space for parents to slow down, be still, rest and grieve.
Foundation director Jacinta Lenehan said the retreat was booked out each weekend until October as word spread across the south-west community and among child loss and grief support groups.
It gained national attention when parenting author and educator Maggie Dent shared a social media post to her 330,000 Facebook followers which saw 14 families request a stay in 24 hours.
Since its October 2022 launch, families have stayed 50 nights with more than 100 nights booked up to October 2023. Individual stays vary in length from two to five days.
Mrs Lenehan said it had touched many lives in a short time, exceeding expectations.
"When Sheree and Hayden dreamt it up there was a need for it but I don't think any of us anticipated how big the need was and how appreciative people would be to have that space for grief," Mrs Lenehan said.
"It's been amazing. Six months ago we had no idea how it would be received and to have this level of support is really heart-warming."
Initially designed for south-west residents it has expanded to include people across Australia.
"We've had booking requests from people interstate," she said.
"People are seeing the value in having the time and space for grief and the opportunity the retreat can provide for grieving parents."
She said those who'd visited didn't realise they needed something like it until they had the chance to stay.
Mrs Lenehan said going into Mother's Day it was important to acknowledge it was a difficult time for families grieving the loss of a child.
"For mums and people who have lost babies it's one of the hardest days of the year," she said.
"Forever Held absolutely acknowledges that and the whole purpose of the retreat is for people to recognise that this is really hard and there's a huge amount of grief that comes with that."
The Ballingers, who live in Naringal with their five children, said whether through miscarriage, stillbirth, medical termination, illness or accident, they understood the significant social, emotional and financial impacts.
Mrs Ballinger said the charity had received generous individual donations and it was grateful for businesses and volunteers who made each stay possible.
She said with more than 100 nights booked in the next five months, the foundation was seeking support and corporate sponsors.
Donations go to the retreat's ongoing running costs including meals, retreat supplies, cleaning and utilities.
Go to foreverheld.org.au to donate.
