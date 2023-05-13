Stock & Land
Families grieving child loss grateful for Forever Held retreat

By Madeleine McNeil
May 13 2023 - 3:00pm
Forever Held Foundation director Jacinta Lenehan with directors and founders Sheree and Hayden Ballinger, who created a retreat on their property for parents and families who have experienced the death of a child. Picture by Sean McKenna
A unique retreat in Naringal for grieving families has had an overwhelming response, attracting interest from across the nation.

