Victorian grain growers looking for lots of land to capitalise on high prices don't need to venture out of their state.
The Henschke's big farm block taking in 2737 hectares (6763 acres) has just been listed in the Sunraysia region near Mildura.
At a suggested selling price range of $3.3 million-$3.6 million this values the land at between $488-$532 per acre.
Hard to find cropping country for that price any more.
It borders the Murray-Sunset National Park and average annual rainfall is around 300mm in the region.
The Millewa is well known for being to conjure good yields from sandy soils, made even more secure with the adoption of no-till farming.
This large Merrinee block has a long history of cropping,
It takes in those rich, red sandy soils with some undulating rises.
It also includes areas of trees and scrub which would make it suitable for stock with some improvement to fencing.
But in recent history the farm has been all about crops, with the farm split into four big paddocks.
Agents from Collie and Tierney say it is a rare opportunity to secure such a large holding close to Mildura and Red Cliffs.
It is located 35km south-west of Mildura off the Millewa Road.
Water is supplied by Lower Murray Water with a new pipeline to the centre of the property and 32,000 litre water tank.
The home needs work and improvements include a two-bay storage shed.
For more information contact Michael Pullen from Collie and Tierney on 0488 046647.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
