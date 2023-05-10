Stock & Land
EPA urges farmers who use tyres for silage production to register

May 10 2023 - 5:00pm
Victorian farmers are being encouraged to register with Environment Protection Authority Victoria before July 1 if they use tyres to tie down silage.
Farmers who use tyres to tie down silage stacks are being encouraged to register themselves with the Environment Protection Authority Victoria (EPA) in an effort to reduce the risk of fire and harm to human health and the environment.

