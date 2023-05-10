Farmers who use tyres to tie down silage stacks are being encouraged to register themselves with the Environment Protection Authority Victoria (EPA) in an effort to reduce the risk of fire and harm to human health and the environment.
Previously farmers had to have a licence if they had more than 5000 tyres, but now only have to be registered regardless of how many tyres they have.
EPA director permissioning and development Con Lolis said the new arrangement was beneficial for farmers and those caring for the environment.
"The registration strikes the right balance between making sure farmers can feed their stock while also helping to reduce the risk of harm to human health and the environment," he said.
Anyone using waste tyres measuring five metre cubed for silage production, have until July 1 to apply for a registration.
Mr Lolis said the process to apply for a registration was being made as easy as possible and is free.
"By having farmers and others, who use waste tyres for silage production, apply for this free registration, we are all doing our part to ensure waste tyres are correctly stored and managed to help reduce the risk of fire or environmental harm," Mr Lolis said.
Farmers will only need a registration if tyres are used for silage waste, but if they are storing more than 40 tonnes (or 5,000 equivalent passenger units) of tyres for any purpose other than silage weights will require a licence.
During off season, registered farmers are required to stock tyres be lined up in piles lengthwise and away from boundary fences or buildings.
Farmers are also recommended to have a fire management plan for any storage of tyres.
United Dairy Farmers of Victoria will also have some guidelines over managing tyres on silage stacks coming out soon.
