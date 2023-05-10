The unique home of the McKie family's Holstein stud in south west Victoria is on the market.
The 203 hectare (503 acre) farm has been occupied by The Points Holsteins for the past 34 years.
The farm juts out into Lake Corangamite in the Colac district and offers a drought-proof bore water supply.
The McKie's farm is being offered through an expressions of interest campaign by Charles Stewart and Co and is being offered as a whole, or in two lots.
The farm is located at Pomborneit East and about 30km west of Colac.
The first lot has the main home and dairy on 115ha (285 acres).
That renovated four-bedroom home has prized views of Lake Corangamite and also the 380 metre high former volcano Mount Elephant.
The large home has its original hardwood floors, lockup shed, carport and above ground pool.
"Home Block" also hosts the 20-aside swing over dairy which is estimated to be 16 years old.
The dairy comes with a 9200 litre vat, auto feed system, 250 cow yard, cattle crush, 150 cow feed pad, two silos, new hay shed, two machinery sheds and a calf shed.
The lake's rocky shores offer sheltered country opening up to rich productive flats with a rich winter to summer growing season.
A central laneway services 44 main paddocks with secure quality water via bores to all paddocks.
About 100 acres has been rock rolled with around 20 acres of established lucerne with an 18 megalitre water right.
The second lot is called "South Side" taking in 88ha (218 acres).
South Side adjoins the home block through the central laneway.
It offers gently undulating warm volcanic barrier country complete with operational cattle yards and loading race.
It has a three-bedroom weatherboard home with a renovated kitchen and bathroom.
The property has two windmills and permanent springs.
The main water for the farm is via pressurised bore to troughs.
Located in a secure and high rainfall area, the farm offers warm productive volcanic soils.
Expressions of interest close on June 19.
For more information contact the agents at Charles Stewart and Co, Daryl Oborne on 0419 388341 or Michael Stewart on 0418 520467.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up to receive our free twice weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.