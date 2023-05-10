Stock & Land
Home/News

Prices paid for neighbouring but bare lifestyle blocks show demand is still strong

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 10 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
This 23 acre block south of Ballarat has sold for $510,000. Pictures from Doepel Lilley and Taylor, Ballarat
This 23 acre block south of Ballarat has sold for $510,000. Pictures from Doepel Lilley and Taylor, Ballarat

The rural property market might have stabilised after a two-year boom but the lifestyle market is still zooming ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.