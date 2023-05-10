The rural property market might have stabilised after a two-year boom but the lifestyle market is still zooming ahead.
Two chunks of farm land just south of Ballarat have just sold for stunning prices.
One of the blocks at Garibaldi sold for $760,000 for its 23 hectares (56 acres) which is a top return for its owner of $13,500 per acre.
The second block, also at Garibaldi, has sold for $510,000 for its nine hectares (23 acres) which is a mighty $22,174 per acre return for its owner.
Both blocks have just been sold by Doepel Lilley and Taylor, Ballarat.
Garibaldi is 8km south of Buninyong, 20km south of Ballarat and about an hour from Melbourne.
Neither block had a liveable home on it.
They were located a couple of kilometres from each other.
The first farm land was on the Buninyong-Mount Mercer Road sold for $760,000.
The farm has been cleared and has a sealed road frontage with the Yarrowee Creek at the rear.
It also comes with one hectare of land on a 99 year lease.
It has two farm dams, stock yards and an old rundown house and outbuildings.
The land occupies three well fenced paddocks.
"A rare find in an ideal location for your farming/lifestyle pursuits," agents said.
The second Garibaldi block is on Wylies Road sold for $510,000.
It is on two titles with cleared land and an all-weather gravel road front and rear.
It also has three well fenced paddocks, a dam, cattleyards plus a large tank and a "substantial but incomplete shed".
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
