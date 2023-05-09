Stock & Land
Northern buyers stay away from mixed quality Bairnsdale store sale

Much of the approximately 2500 cattle yarded at the Bairnsdale store sale on Friday was of mixed quality. File picture.
A decline in quality cattle at the Bairnsdale store sale had also influenced a decline of interested buyers and prices compared to their previous sale a fortnight ago.

