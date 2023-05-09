Stock & Land
Home/Markets

Lamb market picks up as feedlots, restockers get buying

By Leann Dax
Updated May 10 2023 - 9:44am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim and Abe Ronan, and Erni and Andrew Chessman (middle), Ballarat, were on the look out for sheep at Deniliquin, NSW. Picture by Alastair Dowie
Tim and Abe Ronan, and Erni and Andrew Chessman (middle), Ballarat, were on the look out for sheep at Deniliquin, NSW. Picture by Alastair Dowie

The past week has seen circumstances shift in favour of processors, factoring in a combination of increased supplies of lambs and plainer-quality drafts at several selling centres.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.