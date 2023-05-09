The past week has seen circumstances shift in favour of processors, factoring in a combination of increased supplies of lambs and plainer-quality drafts at several selling centres.
Restocker and feedlot interest picked up in northern markets and when this occurs it helps to underpin the lighter trade weight categories.
The lamb market eased in late trade last week, with trade lambs weighing between 24-26 kilograms carcase weight most affected.
The National Trade Lamb Indicator slipped 11 cents a kilogram carcase weight to sit at 636c/kg.
Wagga Wagga, NSW, reported a weaker trend, with lambs generally up to $15 a head cheaper.
Factors include increased supplies booked direct and considerably-weaker demand from domestic buyers, who were shying away from the heavier trade lambs, normally absorbed by Coles and Woolworths.
Buyers said lambs purchased at Wagga Wagga the previous week produced disappointing results unless they were grain assisted.
Grass-finished lambs weighed 1-2kg less than they were expected to be and yields were not as favourable, making the market a lot dearer on paper.
Heavy lambs lacked support from a major buyer with prices $10-$15 easier to average 692c/kg.
Lambs weighing between 30-36kg sold from $205-$248.
It was more of the same softer trend in opening trade at Bendigo and Dubbo, NSW, on Monday, with both markets reporting increased supplies.
Numbers at Dubbo jumped to just under 30,000 lambs and 6840 sheep.
Meat & Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service said there were some excellent drafts of grain-assisted heavy lambs offered.
Supply and quality did put pressure on lamb values, with medium trade weights falling $13 to average 565c/kg.
Demand was stronger for heavier trade lambs with prices unchanged fetching from $136-$166.
Heavy export lambs weighing 26-30kg dipped $10 to reach a top of $209.
At Bendigo, the NLRS said a fair percentage of the 13,050 lambs was plainer.
Not all buyers operated fully or made it to the sale, which kept a lid on rates.
Price results for trade lambs were linked to quality with those weighing 22-24kg averaging 661c/kg.
Export grades for heavy lambs sold from $214-$246.
In a slightly smaller lamb yarding to last week, Ballarat followed the same cheaper trends with prices $10-$17 easier.
Trade lambs fetched from $112-$170 in a very erratic market to average 569c/kg.
Heavy lambs made from $145-$170 to average 550-595c/kg.
Meanwhile mutton lost traction falling $12-$35, with the medium and heavy run of sheep averaging 378-414c/kg.
