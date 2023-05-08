Stock & Land
Home/News

Wimmera-Mallee and northern Victoria have good deep soil moisture

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated May 8 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mallee paddocks started the sowing season with well-above average moisture conditions, despite well-below average summer rain. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Mallee paddocks started the sowing season with well-above average moisture conditions, despite well-below average summer rain. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

Victorian farmers should bank soil moisture when possible and be prepared for a possible dry period, an Agriculture Victoria agronomist says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.