Stock & Land
Home/Markets

Deniliquin sheep prices, clearance reflect market uncertainties

By Alastair Dowie
Updated May 8 2023 - 11:03am, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A dearth of demand from a small crowd had a negative effect on prices and clearance rate of a yarding of around 20,000 sheep at the May store sheep sale at Deniliquin, NSW, on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.