AEMO representatives attend Wedderburn forum about VNI West

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated May 5 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 5:10pm
AEMO have answered questions from farmers at a forum held in Wedderburn on Friday. File picture
Representatives from the Australian Market Energy Operator (AEMO) have fronted a forum and acknowledged the frustration farmers have had in not getting answers over proposed transmission line projects.

