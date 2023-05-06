Looking after Brahman cattle and rose crops are a unique combination for most farmers.
For Robyn Tunney, who's family farm just outside the Zambian capital of Lusaka, it's a very normal thing.
She is currently three weeks into a three-month working holiday, basing herself at her uncle's farm in Mortlake.
In that short span of time, she been surprised at the sheer amount of cows that roam the paddocks.
"While we do have Brahmans back at home, there are definitely a lot more different cows here in Australia, which is interesting," she said.
"[But] we do see a lot more cropping through our lands - that's our biggest industry" she said.
Ms Tunney also visited the WVLX Mortlake saleyards to get an idea on how local cattle sales work.
While she spruiked that agriculture was a dominant industry in her home country, many Zambian farmers were facing some challenges.
"There are many people are against it at home, as there is a movement of many people wanting to go vegan or vegetarian in our country," she said.
Ms Tunney believes the agriculture industry in Africa is invaluable and there is definitely a concerted effort in her country to avoid food shortages throughout the globe.
But a typical day on her farm in her home country were not too dissimilar to a typical farming day in Australia.
"Generally we would be up at 6am and finish work at 7pm, and there are long days," she said.
"Along with wheat through winter, my father also grows roses for Europe which is very different for our region, and are all an year-round crop.
"Seasons are generally the same as well, although most of our rains come through in the summer with big storms, but there is a lot of heat that comes with it."
But there were many differences between the industries of the countries as well.
"At home, if they are lucky, sales happen monthly and are just in a small area, but it's very community minded," she said.
"We certainly don't have large saleyards here that have sales every week."
While much of her days in Australia will concentrate on working on farm, Ms Tunney is also preparing herself for further study in animal conservation in the United Kingdom later in September.
"I just want to learn different things and see different places in Australia," she said.
"It's great to see how things work here."
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
