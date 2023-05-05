The Euroa store sale on Wednesday had prices only slightly fall back in a sale which was described as a challenging day for agents.
Agents yarded 1200 cattle in a sale that had mixed quality cattle with patches of good lines which encouraged prices to stay close to firm compared to last month's sale.
Elders livestock agent Joe Allen said it had been a tough day for agents, however.
"It was a mixed yarding in the sense that there were some bigger runs of spring drop cattle in amongst some smaller consignments of autumn drop and older cattle," he said.
Mr Allen said there was some anticipation for the months ahead for the region, with a good start of rain meaning some were keen on getting cattle in at local sales prior to the higher yardings of coming months.
"Locally, we're going okay and, there are other areas north and northeast of us, where it's probably got better," he said.
"There's a lot of other places that aren't going as good too.
"We always get a splash of spring drop calves throughout May and some vendors do like to get ahead in this month before the big numbers get there in June."
There were some producers who have held back cattle to sell later in the year for the May sale, according to Mr Allen.
"I think the price is probably earlier in the year has, encouraged some people to hang on to cattle for longer than they normally would," he said.
"All in all though, the bigger rounds and pen lots of cattle we're very close to selling firm on April."
"The smaller lots and coloured cattle were probably 50c/kg cheaper, but mostly the rest was what you would expect."
Buyers were the usual support throughout the north-east, including commission buyers Henry Dundas and Duncan Brown.
Agents are anticipating a significant sale of blue-ribbon quality cattle at the Euroa saleyards next month.
More to come...
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
