Almost $22,000 per acre has been paid for a former dairy farm in south Gippsland.
A buyer has paid a whopping $4,681,600 to enjoy the ocean views from this grazing property close to Phillip Island and about 20km north of Wonthaggi.
It is a spectacular pay day for the farm family which has owned the property for more than 50 years, with the help of Andersen Property Specialists.
The 86 hectare (231 acre) "Bass Hill" boasts spectacular water views from highest point in the Bass Hills (elevation 231 metres) looking across Western Port Bay.
It was a rare offering of a good-sized chunk of rural land with a five-bedroom farmhouse within 120km of Melbourne's CBD.
On rolling hills, the farm featured prime agricultural land with a strong fertiliser history.
It has plenty of shedding, including a large hayshed, good dams, shelter belts and tracks with a strong history in weed management.
The old dairy has been converted with race and stock holding facilities.
The machinery shed comes with three-phase power, concrete floor and adjacent concrete water tanks.
The farmhouse has established gardens, timber flooring and plumbing for hydronic heating.
The outdoor area has a wood fired pizza oven.
The land also attracts "significant" annual revenue from a communications tower which agents say is positioned not to detract from the views.
They also describe a row of pine trees along the high ridge as "iconic".
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
