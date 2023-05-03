Table grape growers based in Robinvale are crying out for more workers to keep up with the enormous growth of the industry, and are putting forward a new pilot program to address shortages.
The Australian Table Grape Association (ATGA) chief executive Jeff Scott fronted an Joint Standing Committee on Migration inquiry in the town last week to propose the program to increase workers in the Sunraysia region.
"Let's go to Asian countries... Vietnam, Cambodia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, and try and recruit as many possible students as we can, [and] enrol them in in an accredited program with through a TAFE college in a diploma or certificate in horticulture" he said.
"[They can be] totally trained on the job by accredited TAFE teachers.
"At the end of their twelve month or two-year program, they've got an accredited qualification potentially that could then lead to permanent residency if they stay here in Sunraysia and that would be the enticement for these people."
Mr Scott said the pilot program, to be overseen by the ATGA potentially 500 people to come in to the region and has spoken to many farms who have said they would take up significant groups within that cohort.
"We're big enough to take groups of of overseas students, place them together as the culture likes when they first come out here, but more importantly, be trained on the job in a recognised qualification, and that will then hopefully lead to permanent residency," he said.
"If it doesn't, well, then they go back home, we recruit more and it's a win-win because... they'll they'll take their upgraded skills back home, but also entice other people that come out to get qualifications."
Mr Scott said the growth of the industry throughout COVID meant there was significant investment in vineyards in the region and Sunraysia TAFE was prepared to enrol students those international students.
ATGA's submission also outlines that for the program to work effectively, there needed to be consideration by the government to allow those students to work "up to a minimum of 38 hours per week or more by consultation,"
After commitments in the grape industry are complete, they would transfer skills to the citrus and summerfruit industries.
The inquiry also heard from table grape grower Fred Tessone, Robinvale, who said a lingering problem in the industry was that workers did not have correct skills to work on farm.
"We've been served these people with these penalty rates, and they're not fit for service, and I've said this at a previous inquiry - if you go to a lawyer's office and ask him to fix his sink, they'll say go to a plumber," he said.
"The same way as us if we ask for a particular skill set of workers, it's ludicrous that we have been delivered a totally opposite skill set of people to what we need, which then equate to whether these guys can make money in the job."
The committee's report is due to be completed in November of this year.
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
